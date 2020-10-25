Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XEC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 119,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

