Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (CLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.28.
Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Company Profile
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.