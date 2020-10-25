Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (CLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.28.

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

