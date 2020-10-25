Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (CLV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on November 18th

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Company Profile
