CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CNB Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

In other news, Director Peter C. Varischetti purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

