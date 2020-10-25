COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.79. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

