Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CVLY opened at $13.91 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

