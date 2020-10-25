Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

COHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

