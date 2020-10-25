Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
COHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.50.
Shares of COHR opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
