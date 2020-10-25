Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

COLM opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $4,030,810.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,976,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,616 shares of company stock valued at $72,301,533 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $62,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

