Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBSH. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

