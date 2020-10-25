Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Increased to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

