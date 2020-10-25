Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SID. UBS Group downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

