Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $968.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

