Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.76.

CXO opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

