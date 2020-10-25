Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.40. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

