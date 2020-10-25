Continental (FRA:CON) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 52 week high of €256.50 ($301.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.62.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

