Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of OFC opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 109.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

