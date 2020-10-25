Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $41.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.41 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $180.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.17 billion to $184.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $192.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $186.40 billion to $195.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.88. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.