Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.55. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

