Craig Hallum Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $195.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

