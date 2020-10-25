Credit Suisse Group Downgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.77.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

NYSE GSX opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.