Credit Suisse Group Downgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Underperform

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE GSX opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Analyst Recommendations for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit