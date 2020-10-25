Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

HFG opened at €46.90 ($55.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.49. HelloFresh SE has a 1 year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

