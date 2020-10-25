Critical Contrast: (DEN) (DEN) & Its Rivals

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare (DEN) to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for (DEN) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2710 9969 13536 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 75.57%. Given (DEN)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (DEN) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.38 (DEN) Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.41

(DEN)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

(DEN) rivals beat (DEN) on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

