Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $93.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 277,465 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.