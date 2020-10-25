CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 334,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,219. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

