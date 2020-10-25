CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

