DA Davidson Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $116.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $83.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Logitech International stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 230,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

