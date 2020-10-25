Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.50 ($59.41).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion and a PE ratio of -173.48. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.