Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.6% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.66. 2,268,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

