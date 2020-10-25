Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DARE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 370,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.