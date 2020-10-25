Datacoin Trading Up 13.7% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $10,317.86 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030027 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

