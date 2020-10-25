Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $973.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

