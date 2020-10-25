Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 8,595 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,598,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,483,000 after buying an additional 504,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,491,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

