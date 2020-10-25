Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

VZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 12,879,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

