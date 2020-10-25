Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

