Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Accenture by 20.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $477,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.70. 1,187,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

