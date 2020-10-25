Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.33 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $480.17. 1,164,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,173. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average of $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

