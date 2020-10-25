Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after acquiring an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

