Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

