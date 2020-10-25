Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

