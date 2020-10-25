Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.