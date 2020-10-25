Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,739,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,045. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

