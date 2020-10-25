Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. 972,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,560. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.22 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.