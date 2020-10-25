Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,632.98. 1,527,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

