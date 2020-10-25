Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,760,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

