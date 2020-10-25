Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in ANSYS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 349,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

