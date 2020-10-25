Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. 1,948,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

