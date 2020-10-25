Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 137 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.79. 17,535,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,394,773. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

