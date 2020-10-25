Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,396 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. 764,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

