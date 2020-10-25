Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,718 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

