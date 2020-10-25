Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,595 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $40.94. 4,804,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.